FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Finnish game maker Remedy to launch IPO, aims to list shares in First North
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 11, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Finnish game maker Remedy to launch IPO, aims to list shares in First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Remedy Entertainment Oyj:

* says to launch initial public offering, aims to list shares in Nasdaq First North Finland

* to offer 2.3 million new shares to institutions and private investors

* Subscription period to being on May 17, listing expected around May 30

* Price 5.65 euros, aims to raise 12.3 million euros

* says funds will be used primarily in accelerating growth strategy

* Advisor is Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

* Remedy, founded in 1995, is known for console and computer games such as Max Payne and Alan Wake. Source text for Eikon: (Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.