BRIEF-Finnish game maker Remedy to launch IPO, aims to list shares in First North

May 11 (Reuters) - Remedy Entertainment Oyj:
* says to launch initial public offering, aims to list shares in Nasdaq First North Finland
* to offer 2.3 million new shares to institutions and private investors
* Subscription period to being on May 17, listing expected around May 30
* Price 5.65 euros, aims to raise 12.3 million euros
* says funds will be used primarily in accelerating growth strategy
* Advisor is Alexander Corporate Finance Oy
* Remedy, founded in 1995, is known for console and computer games such as Max Payne and Alan Wake. Source text for Eikon: (Helsinki Newsroom)