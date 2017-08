Feb 22 (Reuters) - Financial Industry Regulatory Authority:

* Orders Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments to pay $3.4 million in restitution to Native American tribe

* PKS neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of FINRA's findings

* PKS neither admitted nor denied charges, but consented to entry of FINRA's findings

* Settlement resolves charges brought in a February 2016 FINRA complaint against Purshe Kaplan Sterling Investments (PKS)