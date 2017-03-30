FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-FINRA says gets SEC approval on rule proposal addressing financial exploitation of seniors
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FINRA says gets SEC approval on rule proposal addressing financial exploitation of seniors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - FINRA:

* Receives SEC approval on rule proposal addressing financial exploitation of seniors

* Firms will be required to make reasonable efforts to obtain name and contact information for a trusted contact person for a customer's account

* Firms will be permitted to place temporary hold on disbursement of funds or securities when there is reasonable belief of financial exploitation

* Prior to implementation date, FINRA will amend its new account application template to capture trusted contact person information

* Issued regulatory notice 17-11 announcing a February 5, 2018 effective date for the rule proposal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.