BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings updates on the financial performance of the group

March 14 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016

* Group also expects to record a profit from its discontinued operations of about HK$19.4 million for FY2016

* Expected result is due to increase in revenue and gross profit from financial trading software solutions business

* Expected loss is expected to be reduced by around 50% as compared with loss from continuing operations for year 2015