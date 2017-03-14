FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings updates on the financial performance of the group
March 14, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings updates on the financial performance of the group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016

* Group also expects to record a profit from its discontinued operations of about HK$19.4 million for FY2016

* Expected result is due to increase in revenue and gross profit from financial trading software solutions business

* Expected loss is expected to be reduced by around 50% as compared with loss from continuing operations for year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

