BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment says unit entered into SP agreement

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd :

* Unit and purchaser entered into SP agreement

* Deal at aggregate consideration of hk$9.8 million to be settled by purchaser in cash

* It is expected that group will record a gain of approximately HK$7.6 million as a result of disposal

* It is expected that consideration from disposal will be used for repayment of borrowings

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing 51% of issued share capital of target

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing 51% of issued share capital of target

* Vendor is Winrange Investments, target is Wise Link International, purchaser is Billion Centrium Group