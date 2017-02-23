BRIEF-Finsoft Financial Investment says unit entered into SP agreement

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Unit and purchaser entered into SP agreement
* Deal at aggregate consideration of hk$9.8 million to be settled by purchaser in cash
* It is expected that group will record a gain of approximately HK$7.6 million as a result of disposal
* It is expected that consideration from disposal will be used for repayment of borrowings
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing 51% of issued share capital of target
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire, sale shares, representing 51% of issued share capital of target

* Vendor is Winrange Investments, target is Wise Link International, purchaser is Billion Centrium Group