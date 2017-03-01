FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Fintech Group merges its current five affiliated companies into two
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 1, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fintech Group merges its current five affiliated companies into two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Fintech Group AG:

* Fintech group plans to leverage further synergies by merging its five operating companies (Fintech Group AG, flatex GmbH, biw AG, XCOM AG, and ViTrade GmbH) into just two companies over coming months

* Online broker flatex and ViTrade to be merged into biw AG, with new entity rebranded as Fintech Group Bank AG

* IT-Systems provider XCOM AG to be merged into Fintech Group AG

* Creating further synergies by merging its current five affiliated companies into two: a financial services entity and a tech entity will result in a reduction of annual operating expenses in order of a seven-digit euro sum

* Considers to raise its 2017 guidance upon publication of annual financial report 2016 by April at latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.