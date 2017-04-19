FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fintech Ventures Fund says disposed ownership of 7 mln shares of IOU Financial
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fintech Ventures Fund says disposed ownership of 7 mln shares of IOU Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - IOU Financial Inc:

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp - pursuant to a private agreement, it has disposed ownership of 7 million common shares of IOU Financial Inc

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp - common shares disposed represent approximately 9.94 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of IOU Financial Inc

* Fintech Ventures Fund, Lllp-immediately after transaction, fintech directly owns 6,005,757 common shares of IOU, 1,000 debentures in principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

