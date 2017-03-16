BRIEF-Fire at Syncrude oil sands plant extinguished

March 16 (Reuters) - Syncrude Canada

* Says fire at Mildred Lake upgrader extinguished early on Thursday morning

* Says work ongoing to fully isolate impacted area to allow safe entry for damage assessment and to develop repair strategy

* Says rest of operations remain stable, several upgrader units shut or running at reduced rates

* Says mining and extraction at Mildred Lake and Aurora facilities being paced to balance bitumen demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)