Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Fireeye Inc:
* Q1 loss per share $0.48; Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09; Q1 revenue $173.7 million, up 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $163.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 billings of $152.4 million, down 18 percent
* Q1 GAAP gross margin of 63 percent versus 57 percent last year; Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 73 percent versus 70 percent last year
* Sees Q2 total revenue $173 million - $179 million; sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 - $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $173.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin of about 72 percent; sees FY 2017
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $724 million - $736 million; sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 - $0.36
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $723.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 billings of $155 million - $175 mlm; sees FY 2017 billings of $745 million - $775 million
* Says expects positive non-GAAP operating income in Q4 of 2017
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures between $40 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.