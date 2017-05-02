May 2 Fireeye Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.48; Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09; Q1 revenue $173.7 million, up 3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $163.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 billings of $152.4 million, down 18 percent

* Q1 GAAP gross margin of 63 percent versus 57 percent last year; Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 73 percent versus 70 percent last year

* Sees Q2 total revenue $173 million - $179 million; sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 - $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $173.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin of about 72 percent; sees FY 2017

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $724 million - $736 million; sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 - $0.36

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $723.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 billings of $155 million - $175 mlm; sees FY 2017 billings of $745 million - $775 million

* Says expects positive non-GAAP operating income in Q4 of 2017

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures between $40 million and $50 million