Feb 27 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces new chief executive officer and director and provides update regarding debt repayment, single family home inventory and current investment portfolio

* Says interim CEO and interim president Robert McKee resigned

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp says appointment of Kursat Kacira as president, chief executive officer