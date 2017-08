March 8 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $20 million bought deal financing

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis 1.4 million common shares at a price of $14.10 per share

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness