BRIEF-Hope Well Capital's Anthony Chang resigns from board, CFO position
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position
June 29 First Bancorp Inc:
* The First Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to 24 cents per share
* First Bancorp Inc - declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share, up one cent from 23 cents per share company paid in each of past four quarters
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing