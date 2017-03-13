FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - First Busey Corp:

* First Busey Corporation and mid Illinois Bancorp to merge

* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million

* Says total consideration of deal to consist of 70% stock and 30% cash

* First Busey Corp - upon completion of holding company merger, south side bank is anticipated to merge with and into Busey Bank in Q1 2018

* First Busey - mid Illinois shareholders to have right to receive for each share, 227.94 in cash, 7.5149 shares of co, mixed consideration of $68.38 in cash and 5.2604 shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

