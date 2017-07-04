EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 4 FIRST CAPITAL SPA:
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH PRO TEAM SPA FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% STAKE OF TEAM UP WORK SICAF SPA FOR UP TO EUR 600,000 Source text: reut.rs/2tlMFGA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)