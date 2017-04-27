BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 First Capital Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.46
* Qtrly net interest income $6 million versus. $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)