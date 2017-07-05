July 5 First Capital Realty Inc:
* First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of
series u senior unsecured debentures
* First capital realty inc - debentures, which will be
issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of 3.753% per annum
and will mature on july 12, 2027
* First capital realty inc - debentures will be issued
pursuant to company's trust indenture dated june 21, 2005
* First capital realty -net proceeds to be used to repay
amounts outstanding on co's unsecured revolving credit facility,
for general corporate purposes
