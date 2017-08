May 9 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc

* First Capital Realty Inc announces Q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.82

* Qtrly operating FFO per diluted share $0.28

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $0.27

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total same property NOI $93.6 million versus $91.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)