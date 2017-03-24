BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
March 24 First Capital Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit down 45.0 percent y/y at 561.8 million yuan ($81.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n1gMPJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter said.