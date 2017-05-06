BRIEF-Leidos awarded contract by SPAWAR Systems
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 5 First Citizens Bancshares Inc
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* First Citizens Bancshares - entered into agreement with FDIC to purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* Depositors will not sustain any losses with respect to those deposits assumed by First Citizens Bank Further company coverage:
* Leidos awarded distributed common ground system - navy prime technical support contract
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
BOSTON, May 22 Shareholder activists focused on climate issues are gaining traction in their push to have large energy companies and utilities take account of the impact rising global temperatures could have on their businesses.