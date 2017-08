April 25 (Reuters) - First Community Bancshares Inc :

* First Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Qtrly net interest margin increased 16 basis points to 4.17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: