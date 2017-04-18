FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-First Connecticut Bancorp reports Q1 earnings of $0.32/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - First Connecticut Bancorp Inc

* First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.32 diluted earnings per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $19.3 million in Q1 of 2017 compared to linked quarter

* First Connecticut Bancorp - tangible book value per share increased to $16.62 for quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared to $16.37 on a linked quarter basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

