July 6 First Data Corp:

* First Data Corp - on June 28, 2017, first data corporation entered into an amendment to its receivables financing agreement

* First Data Corp - pursuant to securitization, originators will transfer and contribute current and future trade receivables to fd receivables

* First Data Corp - for transfer fd receivables will, in turn, initially borrow up to $600 million from pnc, secured by liens on receivables - sec filing

* First Data Corp - RFA amendment extended scheduled termination of securitization from January 15, 2019 to June 30, 2020