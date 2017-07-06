Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 First Data Corp:
* First Data Corp - on June 28, 2017, first data corporation entered into an amendment to its receivables financing agreement
* First Data Corp - pursuant to securitization, originators will transfer and contribute current and future trade receivables to fd receivables
* First Data Corp - for transfer fd receivables will, in turn, initially borrow up to $600 million from pnc, secured by liens on receivables - sec filing
* First Data Corp - RFA amendment extended scheduled termination of securitization from January 15, 2019 to June 30, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2tNXHak) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions