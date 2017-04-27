BRIEF-Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A shares
* Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A common stock by selling stockholders
April 27 First Data Corp:
* First Data Corp - co entered into a 2017 april joinder agreement relating to its credit agreement, dated as of September 24, 2007 -sec filing
* First Data- pursuant to agreement,co incurred aggregate principal amount of about $4.22 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing april 26, 2024 Source text - bit.ly/2oNUlxz Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.