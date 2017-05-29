BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash

May 29 (Reuters) - First Data Corp :

* First data to acquire Cardconnect

* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash

* Aggregate transaction value is approximately $750 million

* Transaction is modestly accretive to adjusted eps before expected synergies

* Deal includes repayment of cardconnect's outstanding debt and redemption of cardconnect's preferred stock

* Deal expected to be modestly accretive to First Data's adjusted eps in first fy post-closing, before expected synergies