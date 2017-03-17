BRIEF-First dedicated outcome trials of empagliflozin in chronic heart failure initiated

March 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* First dedicated outcome trials of Empagliflozin in chronic heart failure initiated

* Emperor HF comprises two phase III outcome studies that will investigate empagliflozin for treatment of adults with chronic heart failure

* Trials will involve not only adults with type 2 diabetes who have heart failure, but also heart failure patients who do not have diabetes

* Emperor HF's two trials will involve approximately 7,000 patients in total and are anticipated to complete in 2020