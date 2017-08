May 16 (Reuters) - First Derivatives Plc:

* FY pretax profit rose 20 percent to 12.5 million stg

* FY revenue rose 30 percent to 151.7 million stg

* Final dividend 14 penceper share

* Total dividend up 18 percent to 20 penceper share

* Anticipates another year of strong growth