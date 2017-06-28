BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 First Global Data Ltd
* First Global Data Ltd- U.S. subsidiary, First Global Money Inc, has obtained its money transmitter license for state of Michigan
* First Global Data Ltd- Company is working toward being licensed in all US States by end of Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services