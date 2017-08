May 15 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd

* First global provides outlook and corporate perspective going forward

* Says next objective is to penetrate 1mln active users who generate average arpu of abt $280 from fees and foreign exchange gains

* First global says fully diluted share count will remain standstill save and except for strategic financing from potential high level and high profile partners or through strategic m&a activity.