3 months ago
BRIEF-First Global settles significant debt, removes security interest
May 30, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First Global settles significant debt, removes security interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd:

* First Global settles significant debt and removes security interest

* First Global Data Ltd - with payment of $2.1 million, issuance of debt units, all of debt owing to 715manitoba has been forgiven

* First Global Data Ltd - in addition, 715manitoba has agreed to discharge all security interests filed against company with respect to debt

* First Global Data Ltd - company realized total debt reduction of $8.04 million, some of which has already been captured in company's financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

