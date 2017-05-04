FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-First horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp

* First horizon and capital bank merger to create fourth largest regional bank in southeast

* First horizon, which has $30 billion in assets, will acquire capital bank, which has $10 billion in assets

* First horizon national corp - combined organization will have $40 billion in assets, $32 billion in deposits, $27 billion in loans

* Total transaction value, at yesterday's first horizon closing stock price, is $2.2 billion

* First horizon - each holder of capital bank common stock will be entitled to receive cash or stock with value equivalent to 1.750 first horizon shares & $7.90 in cash for each share

* First horizon national corp - in aggregate, capital bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash

* Agreement calls for two members of capital bank's board of directors to join first horizon board

* Gene taylor, capital bank chairman and ceo, who will become vice chairman of first horizon

* First horizon national- after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will own approximately 29 percent of first horizon's common shares

* First horizon national corp - merger agreement has been approved by boards of both companies

* In aggregate, capital bank shareholders will receive a mix of approximately 80 percent stock and 20 percent cash

* First horizon national corp - barclays capital inc. And morgan stanley & co. Llc served as financial advisors to first horizon

* First horizon national corp - after closing, capital bank shareholders collectively will have received approximately $411 million in cash

* First horizon national corp - Sandler O'Neill + partners l.p. And ubs investment bank served as financial advisors to capital bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.