BRIEF-First Industrial enters into eight separate distribution agreements

March 16 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First industrial realty trust inc - entered into eight separate distribution agreements - sec filing

* First industrial realty trust inc - company may sell up to $200 million or a maximum of 8,000,000 shares

* First industrial realty trust inc - each 2017 distribution agreement has a term expiring on march 16, 2020

* First industrial realty - intends to use proceeds from sales in offering for acquisition, development of properties, repayments/ repurchases of debt