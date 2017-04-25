BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

April 25 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc -

* First Industrial Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 FFO per share $0.36

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 ffo share/unit (nareit definition) $1.48 to $1.58

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc qtrly cash same store noi grew 5.9% and cash rental rates were up 6.0%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FFO per share/unit excluding items for 2017 between $1.49 to $1.59