FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc -

* First Industrial Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 FFO per share $0.36

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 ffo share/unit (nareit definition) $1.48 to $1.58

* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc qtrly cash same store noi grew 5.9% and cash rental rates were up 6.0%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FFO per share/unit excluding items for 2017 between $1.49 to $1.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.