FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc

* First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. reports second quarter earnings and closing of Cascade Bancorp acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.59

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc qtrly net interest income increased $10.4 million, or 15.1%, quarter-over-quarter

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million during Q2 2017, compared to $1.7 million during Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.