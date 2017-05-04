FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp

* First Majestic reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $69.1 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver equivalent production decreased 3% to 4.3 million ounces

* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver production decreased 4% to 2.7 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

