BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.02/shr excluding items

May 4 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp
* First Majestic reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $69.1 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver equivalent production decreased 3% to 4.3 million ounces
* First Majestic Silver Corp qtrly silver production decreased 4% to 2.7 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: