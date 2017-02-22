BRIEF-First Majestic reports Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01/shr

Feb 22 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp

* First Majestic announces financial results for Q4 and year end 2016

* Q4 revenue $66.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.3 million

* First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.01

* First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly produced 2.8 million ounces of silver, or 4.4 million silver equivalent ounces

* First Majestic Silver Corp - Qtrly all-in sustaining costs of $12.90 per payable silver ounce, representing a 14 percent increase compared to Q4 2015