3 months ago
BRIEF-First Majestic says union workers blocked accesses at La Encantada mine
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First Majestic says union workers blocked accesses at La Encantada mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp :

* First Majestic announce illegal blockade at la encantada

* Group of union workers have halted activities and blocked accesses at La Encantada silver mine in state of coahuila, Mexico

* First Majestic is working with leadership of national union in order to resume operations

* Blockade arose after some of unionized individuals did not agree with bonus that co, national union offered in lieu of profit sharing

* Type of work disruption is increasingly occurring in many other mining operations throughout country of Mexico

* Says "conditions in Mexico are difficult with low metal prices and higher taxes and fuel costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

