July 11 First Majestic Silver Corp:

* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver

* First majestic silver-‍q2 total production consisted of 2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of Zinc​

* First majestic silver - during quarter, silver production was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to illegally disrupt mining activities"

* First majestic silver corp says "‍anticipate production to be back on track in q3 and will work to recoup lost tonnage over remainder of 2017"​

* First majestic silver-‍construction of new roaster at la encantada was unaffected by work stoppage and remains on schedule to be completed in early 2018​

* First majestic silver - disruption of mining activities caused minor stoppages at la parrilla, santa elena, la encantada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: