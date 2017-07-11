July 11 First Majestic Silver Corp:
* Total production in Q2 of 2017 from its six operating
silver mines reached 3.9 million equivalent ounces of silver
* First majestic silver-q2 total production consisted of
2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million
pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of Zinc
* First majestic silver - during quarter, silver production
was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to
illegally disrupt mining activities"
* First majestic silver corp says "anticipate production to
be back on track in q3 and will work to recoup lost tonnage over
remainder of 2017"
* First majestic silver-construction of new roaster at la
encantada was unaffected by work stoppage and remains on
schedule to be completed in early 2018
* First majestic silver - disruption of mining activities
caused minor stoppages at la parrilla, santa elena, la encantada
