BRIEF-First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada

June 2 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* First Majestic to resume operations at La Encantada

* Has reached a tentative agreement with National Union of miners, metallurgists, steelworkers and similar workers of Mexico​

* Company is planning to implement a reinduction and retraining process for union miners as soon as next week​

* ‍In coming weeks, company will undertake a phased restart of operations at La Encantada​

* Mine production is now expected to restart by mid-June before ramping up to full production by end of June

* Has reached a tentative agreement to restart operations at La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico​