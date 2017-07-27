FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First mid-Illinois Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.66
July 27, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-First mid-Illinois Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.66

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - First Mid-illinois Bancshares Inc :

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and organizational changes

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc says Michael Taylor has been named chief operating officer

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc says Matthew smith has been named chief financial officer

* First mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income of $24.0 million, up 5.2% compared to q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

