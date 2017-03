March 23 First Mutual Holdings Ltd:

* FY profit before income tax of $10.9 million versus loss of $3.7 million year ago

* FY net premium written $107.2 million versus $106.3 million year ago

* Directors recommend that no dividend be paid from the profit of the group for the year ended 31 december 2016