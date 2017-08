Feb 28 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp

* FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2016 RESULTS

* SAYS Q4 REVENUE UP 16% TO $290.7 MILLION FROM $250.0 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: