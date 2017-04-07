FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-First NBC Bank Holding appoints CEO Carl Chaney to serve in dual capacity as president of company and bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - First Nbc Bank Holding Co

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - board took action to appoint CEO Carl Chaney to serve in dual capacity as president of company and bank

* First NBC Bank Holding chaney succeeds Ashton Ryan, who had been serving as president of co, bank, who resigned his position, effective April 6, 2017

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ashton Ryan will continue to serve bank in an advisory capacity - SEC filing

* First NBC Bank Holding Co - Ryan also resigned his position on boards of directors of company and bank, effective April 6, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oRZi9S) Further company coverage:

