BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
June 29 First Northwest Bancorp:
* First Northwest Bancorp announces the retirement of director Lloyd Eisenman
* First Northwest Bancorp - to cut size of its board of directors from ten to nine members effective upon expiration of Eisenman's term
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.