BRIEF-Dabur India says GST likely to impact co's sales & profits in near term
* On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs
June 30 First Pacific Co Ltd:
* MPCALA and Consunji entered into construction contract
* Contract price for project is 7.2 billion pesos
* Consunji has agreed to construct and complete civil works for Laguna segment of Cavite-Laguna expressway in Philippines Source text: [bit.ly/2stIS8f] Further company coverage:
* FY loss from operations before tax at 361.1 million shillings versus profit from operations before tax of 365.2 million shillings year ago