April 27 First Potomac Realty Trust-

* First Potomac Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.23

* In quarter, increased same property net operating income by 1.2% on an accrual basis compared with same period in 2016

* Raising our full-year 2017 core ffo guidance to a current range of $0.80 to $0.85 per diluted share

* Sees FY 2017 same property noi growth on an accrual basis between negative 1.0 percent and positive 1.0 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: