US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall as tech selloff continues
* Futures: Dow up 13 pts, S&P up 1.75 pts, Nasdaq off 21.5 pts
June 28 First Potomac Realty Trust
* First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion
* First Potomac Realty Trust - First Potomac shareholders to receive $11.15 per share in cash
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction, which is valued at $1.4 billion, including assumption of debt, is expected to close prior to year end 2017
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Board of trustees of first potomac has unanimously approved merger agreement, has recommended approval of merger by First Potomac's shareholders
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by First Potomac shareholders at a special meeting
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Wells Fargo Securities / Eastdil secured is acting as exclusive financial advisor to First Potomac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resverlogix announces fourth positive recommendation from data safety monitoring board for phase 3 study of apabetalone