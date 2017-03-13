BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces tender offers

March 13 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd announces tender offers

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - offers will expire at on march 17, 2017

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says offering to purchase for cash any and all of its US$350 million aggregate principal amount outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2019

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd - offering to purchase for cash any and all of its US$1.12 billion aggregate principal amount outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: