May 19 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Ronnie Tan Keh Poo will retire as executive director and CEO of manager with effect from 19 may 2017

* Tan Kok Mian Victor has been appointed as executive director and acting chief executive officer of manager

* Bowsprit Capital Corporation Limited acts in its capacity as manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust