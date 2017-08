May 31 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank:

* First Republic Bank announces pricing of $200 million series H preferred stock offering

* First Republic Bank- ‍pricing of offering of 8 million depositary shares, each representing 1/40th interest in share of its 5.125 pct series h preferred stock​

* First Republic Bank- ‍pricing at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: