April 13 (Reuters) - First Republic Bank:

* First Republic reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.01

* Q1 revenue rose 15.7 percent to $601.1 million

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.13%, compared to 3.16% for prior quarter

* First republic bank - "qtrly net interest income was $499.7 million, up 17.8%"